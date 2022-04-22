logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 April 2022 -
Economy

Drought in Cameroon could reduce livestock production in Q2 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - Cattle production in Cameroon is expected to drop significantly over the second quarter of 2022. According to the business survey recently published by the central bank Beac, these forecasts are based on the deterioration of the quality of pastures and the drying up of water points, which will be caused by the drought in the northern regions.

“In addition, the prevailing insecurity in the far north is also expected to dampen the short-term outlook for livestock production,” the central bank said. Beac stressed that the price of a kilogram of beef is already rising on the market (CFA200). In Yaoundé, butchers blame this price increase on the rising cost of transport between the north, the breeding ground for cattle in Cameroon, and the southern part of the country.

