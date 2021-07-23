logoBC
Kiro’o Games launches Aurion KGF, its first mobile game users can buy using Mobile Money wallets

(Business in Cameroon) - Last July 1, Cameroonian startup Kiro’o Games launched a new video game baptized  “Aurion Kajuta Gems Fighter” or Aurion KGF in short. Inspired by “Aurion l’Héritage des Kori-Odan,” the first Cameroonian video game developed in 2016 by Kiro’o Games, Aurion KGF is a premium mobile game users can purchase using their mobile money wallets and Cinetpay accounts. In Cameroon, users can buy the game using their Orange Money accounts while people outside the country can buy this game using CinetPay.  

This is the first time Cameroonians and Africans, in general, can buy mobile games at a derisory price of XAF100 using their mobile money accounts. It is a new era in the Cameroonian video gaming industry,” comments  Dominique Yakan, Lead Designer for Kiroo Games.

Kiro’o Games is the first video game studio created in Central Africa. Before Aurion KGF, it launched “le responsable Mboa” depicting the life of the African elite and raising awareness about social problems like corruption and modern management.  At eth time, the studio informed that “le responsable Mboa” was developed thanks to an about XAF500 million crowdfunding operation organized in 2019 for the development of its activities.

