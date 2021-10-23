logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 October 2021 -
Economy

Cameroon announces public accounting and budgeting reform to improve management transparency and prevent accumulation of payment arrears

Cameroon announces public accounting and budgeting reform to improve management transparency and prevent accumulation of payment arrears
  • Comments   -   Friday, 22 October 2021 13:29

 (Business in Cameroon) - In January 2022, Cameroon will begin to experiment with a new accounting reform called accruals-based accounting and budgeting in the framework of Phase 2 of the Financial Governance Support Project (PAGFI2) backed by the French Development Agency (AFD). 

According to the General Budget Directorate (DGB), which provided this information, the said accounting and budgeting system aims to improve the predictive management of expenditure as well as the state budget and accounting information. 

 "Its objective is, among other things, to support the elaboration of actions that will help boost the liquidity of the single treasury account [housed at the Central Bank] by improving its operation. The reform is also aimed at elaborating an accounting system based on accruals accounting while taking into account the financial situation," the DGB explains.

According to the same source, this "major" reform, introduced by the 2007 State financial regime was reinforced by the 2018 regime. It will improve the public management information provided to citizens by enhancing transparency requirements in the management of public accounts and the accountability of managers of those accounts.

It will lead to “more accurate information on the state’s solvency, its assets and the costs of public services. That way, public decision-makers will base their decisions on reliable and detailed information, therefore, guaranteeing effective control over their choices.” 

The PAGFI implementation agreement was signed on May 29, 2019, in Yaoundé, by Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey and former French ambassador to Cameroon  Gilles Thibaut. Estimated at XAF2.6 billion, the PAGFI was signed by public authorities to gain control and master budget execution, which is sometimes inconsistent under the current accounting system. Their ultimate goal through the project is to optimize and streamline budget regulation and cash management to prevent the accumulation of payment arrears. 

S.A.

back to top

Westend Farms inaugurates its Ndokoa integrated pork production and commercialization center

westend-farms-inaugurates-its-ndokoa-integrated-pork-production-and-commercialization-center
On October 20, 2021, Minister of Livestock, Dr. Taiga officially inaugurated the integrated pork production and marketing center built by Westend Farms,...

Cameroon: BEAC forecasts revival of sales and production in the logging sector

cameroon-beac-forecasts-revival-of-sales-and-production-in-the-logging-sector
After a challenging environment in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the recovery observed in Cameroon's economic landscape since the beginning of...

Exports: PHP to start generating more revenues as early as January 2022 thanks to a Fairtrade decision

exports-php-to-start-generating-more-revenues-as-early-as-january-2022-thanks-to-a-fairtrade-decision
In January 2022, the export prices of local banana producer Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP) will increase. This price increase is the result of a decision...

Cameroon announces public accounting and budgeting reform to improve management transparency and prevent accumulation of payment arrears

cameroon-announces-public-accounting-and-budgeting-reform-to-improve-management-transparency-and-prevent-accumulation-of-payment-arrears
 In January 2022, Cameroon will begin to experiment with a new accounting reform called accruals-based accounting and budgeting in the framework of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n104: October 2021

Dossier Where does Cameroon stand in international trade?

Henri-Claude Oyima : “BGFIBank Cameroon is truly one of our success stories.”


Investir au Cameroun n114: Octobre 2021

Dossier La place du Cameroun dans le commerce international

Henri-Claude Oyima : «BGFIBank Cameroun est vraiment l’une de nos success-stories.»