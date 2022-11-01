The Port Authority of Douala eyes CFA100bn in turnover by 2025

(Business in Cameroon) - With its listing on the Douala-based regional stock exchange Bvmac, the Port Authority of Douala wants to boost its performance over the next few years. By 2025, the company plans to achieve a turnover of CFA100 billion.

The performance is based on cleaning up the company's customer file. The PAD used this same strategy to boost its turnover from CFA40 billion in 2017 to CFA70 billion in 2021. Moreover, the company said it has undertaken other procedures, including clearing supplier debts and empowering the dredging segment, which is the main expense that weighed on the port operations: overall, CFA156.3 billion in 15 years, the equivalent of CFA10.42 billion per year. Currently, this expense has been reduced to CFA4 billion per year but PAD did not reveal its target for 2025.

However, the port authority announced it has already developed a financial model to assess its financial and economic profitability over the next 15 to 25 years, taking into account the operational flows and investments projected in its government-approved development master plan. The model was built with the support of the French Development Agency. Another institution, the World Bank, has also helped PAD conduct a shadow rating to assess the perception of its credit risk associated with its level of debt and financial projections. To complete this process, which is a prerequisite for its listing on the stock exchange, the public company launched the actual financial rating mission in October with the support of the Bloomfield agency.

S.A.