Yaoundé - 23 January 2020 -
Public Investment Budget : Cameroon stagnates at 73% implementation rate due to cash flow difficulties and insecurity

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the Ministry of Economy (Minepat) informs that on October 31, 2019, the rate of execution of the public investment budget was 73.39% compared to 73.99% for the same period a year earlier.  

According to Minepat, this slight decline can be explained in particular by “the lack of enthusiasm of economic operators to respond to calls for tenders financed by the public investment budget in recent years, due to the State's cash flow difficulties, but also because of the insecurity that prevails in the two regions of the North-West and South-West, where project implementation is at a standstill.” 

To improve the execution of the budget, the Minepat indicates that a new expenditure programming and preparation approach, instituted by Decree No. 2019/281 of 31 May 2019 setting the State budget schedule, has been implemented.

To this end, administrations are supported in maturing projects and in producing medium-term expenditure frameworks, in accordance with the new regulations. Particular emphasis is placed on supporting decentralized local authorities in order to apply the new budgeting method for resources transferred to them.

