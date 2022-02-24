logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 February 2022 -
Cameroon: Decline in household incomes was more pronounced in Yaoundé and Douala in 2021 (INS)

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 23 February 2022 13:40

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2021, the decline in household incomes was more pronounced in Yaoundé and Douala than it was in other cities nationwide. According to the socio-economic impact assessment report recently published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), 53% of Cameroon’s households reported a decline in revenues from their family businesses in the 30 days before the survey, carried out in July 2021, in the framework of the report. 

In Yaoundé, that percentage was 67% against 60% in Douala and about 47% in other parts of the country. 

The results of the survey confirm the findings reported during the first survey the institute carried out in the second quarter of 2020, just after the first coronavirus cases were confirmed in Cameroon. Even at that time, the findings were proving that the decline in household incomes was more pronounced in the two metropolises. 

The coronavirus outbreak, which emerged in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, quickly spread outside China and was declared a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. The first case was reported in Cameroon on March 6 of the same year, and from then on the disease spread throughout the country, leading to a gradual increase in the number of infected people and deaths.

