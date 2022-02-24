logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 February 2022 -
Olama-Kribi highway: Seven consortiums pre-qualified for the supervision contract on Lot 2

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 23 February 2022 13:41

(Business in Cameroon) - Seven consortiums from different countries are competing for the control and supervision contract in the framework of Lot 2 (45-kilometer long Bigambo-Grand Zambi section) of the Olama-Kribi highway.

In a restricted tender notice recently published by Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, seven consortiums of consulting cabinets were selected. They are notably the consortiums of Tunisian group Studi International/Studi Cameroon, the Cira/Prisma Sarl consortium formed by Cameroonian and Malian firms, and Taep/CID  formed by Moroccan and Kuwaiti groups. There is also ACE/Alpha Consult/Pyramides formed by Cameroonian Burkinabe groups,  AEC/Ecta BTP/Integc formed by Cameroonian groups, PEP Engineering/Saet/Bec Laroutière formed by Algerian groups, and  Gtah Engineering Conseil formed by Burkinabes.

These candidates are expected to submit their offers for the contract by March 28, 2022. At the end of the selection process, the selected consortium will obtain a 41-month contract to supervise the Bigambo-Grand Zambi road section’s construction works. 

The construction of the 246-kilometer Olama-Kribi highway, of which Bigambo-Grand Zambi is a section, is estimated at XAF148 billion. The Olama-Bingambo lot (106.15 km costing over XAF73 billion) carried out by Sogea Satom was supposed to be completed in the second quarter of 2021. However, the project owner indicates that this deadline has not been met due to certain constraints, related notably to fund sourcing and the contractor’s challenges.  

The Olama-Kribi highway is expected to facilitate access to the deep seaport of Kribi. It is mainly destined for heavy vehicles specialized in the transportation of goods from the deep seaport to Yaoundé. 

S.A.

