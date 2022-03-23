gicam-calls-for-a-cfa50-rise-in-beverage-prices-to-offset-higher-import-bills

(Business in Cameroon) - During a meeting held last March 18 in Yaoundé with the government, economic operators, and the civil society, the employers grouping of Cameroon (Gicam) called on authorities to increase the prices of beverages by CFA50 (+8%). The measure is part of a set of proposals aimed at cushioning the tough global economic situation, which translates into the increase in prices of raw materials, freight, fuel, and fertilizers.

Gicam said the proposed price adjustment of "CFA50 (all taxes included) on a recommended public price of CFA650 for the 65 cl bottle" will recover CFA28 billion of the additional CFA35 billion recorded on import bills between 2020 and 2022 in the brewing sector. The higher import cost is the result of the explosion of raw material and freight prices on international markets, after the mitigation of the Covid-19 pandemic and the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in late February 2022.

"The brewing industry primarily relies on imported raw materials, packaging, equipment, and spare parts, as local supply is either insufficient or non-existent (...) Its dependence on imports for about 50% of its production cost means that it is exposed to exogenous factors,” Gicam explained. It is estimated that as a result of inflation on the global market, the prices of the main raw materials used by brewing companies (malt, sugar, grits, preform, monopropylene, screw caps, etc.) have increased by 10 to 201%. At the same time, sea freight has skyrocketed by 300% from Asia, and by 200% for shipments from the European continent.

This has led to a 20% increase in production costs per hectoliter of brewery products, causing the sector to lose more than 44 billion CFA francs, as beverage prices have not been adjusted, according to Gicam. As a reminder, the Minister of Commerce, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, announced last March 15 that the government has approved an increase of CFA5,000 in the price of a 50-kg bag of wheat flour, and CFA25 in the price of a 200g baguette. According to the official, the government decided on such a measure after wheat prices exploded since the beginning of the Russian bombing of Ukraine in February 2022.

Official data showed that 35% of the wheat consumed in Cameroon comes from Russia.

