Continued climate change will greatly affect the agriculture sector in Cameroon, the EU delegation believes

(Business in Cameroon) - In a note published yesterday, April 22, the European Union Delegation to Cameroon expressed its concerns about the impacts of climate change in Cameroon.

"In Cameroon, the average temperature has increased by over 1°C since 1930 and rainfall has dropped by 2.9 mm since 1960. Should things continue like this, most vulnerable sectors, like agriculture, will be greatly affected," the EU delegation wrote.

The same source adds that the northern region, which is facing low rainfall and erosion, is the most affected. The delegation explains that to facilitate response to these challenges, it is supporting several initiatives in the northern region. These include "RESINOC" (started in 2020), which aims to promote climate-smart agriculture, agroforestry, natural regeneration, and tree planting, as well as diversify food and income sources to mitigate climate change risks.

RESINOC is expected to improve the livelihoods of residents of the beneficiary region through a harmonious landscape and natural ecosystem management.

S.A.