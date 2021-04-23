crtv-inks-professional-soccer-championship-broadcasting-rights-deal-with-fecafoot

(Business in Cameroon) - State-owned media CRTV and the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) recently signed a broadcasting rights agreement concerning professional soccer championships in Cameroon.

According to our sources, the cost of these rights is about XAF100 million. A FECAFOOT authorized source told us that the cost is confidential, so he could not disclose the exact amount. But, the source explains that the championships concerned are the 2020-2021 editions of the "Super League", "Elite One" and "Elite 2".

"Currently, it is an experimental contract. But next year, a fully-fledged agreement will be negotiated once helpful data is gathered," our source added.

Through the agreement, CRTV commits to broadcasting the soccer tournaments organized by FECAFOOT. Meanwhile, the other TV channels interested in broadcasting those matches must negotiate with CRTV.

This could generate additional revenues for the state-owned media. Indeed, according to the Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public Enterprises in Cameroon (CTR), CRTV's financial situation is deteriorating. From XAF7.31 billion in 2018, the media's debt rose to XAF8.12 billion in 2019, the CTR explains.

Sylvain Andzongo