logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 May 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon: Inflation risks exceeding 3% threshold in the coming months

Cameroon: Inflation risks exceeding 3% threshold in the coming months
  • Comments   -   Monday, 23 May 2022 11:21

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon's rising inflation is starting to worry the National Institute of Statistics (INS). In a recent note, the public entity warned that if the trend continues, the rate could exceed the 3% threshold set in the Cemac sub-region.

At the end of March this year, inflation averaged 2.9% in the country, very close to the Cemac cap. Worse, some regions have already either reached or exceeded it. These include Ebolowa (+4.5%), Bamenda (+4.4%), Maroua (+4.3%), Bertoua (+3.9%), Bafoussam (+3.6%) and Garoua (+3.0%). INS said the price hike is mainly due to an increase in the prices of food products, especially meat, bread, cereals, flour, fish, oil, and vegetables.

"The rise in the prices of food and energy worldwide constitute a double threat of inflation,” warns the INS. As a result, the agency says, local businesses are likely to face more difficulties in sourcing inputs. This, in turn, could raise producer prices and thus accelerate inflation in local products, including manufactured goods and agricultural products.

To stabilize the general price level, if not to reverse the trend, the stats agency suggests that the government implement additional support measures (both comprehensive and targeted) for businesses and households. It also recommends that the policies for the structural transformation of the economy be accelerated to strengthen the capacity of the national economy to face shocks related to the supply of goods and services.

S.A.

back to top

Food crisis: AfDB approves $1.5bln facility to support African countries

food-crisis-afdb-approves-1-5bln-facility-to-support-african-countries
The African Development Bank (AfDB) announced the disbursement of $1.5 billion (CFA927.7 billion) to help African countries withstand the current...

Cameroon: Inflation risks exceeding 3% threshold in the coming months

cameroon-inflation-risks-exceeding-3-threshold-in-the-coming-months
Cameroon's rising inflation is starting to worry the National Institute of Statistics (INS). In a recent note, the public entity warned that if the trend...

Govt renews fruit terminal equipment at Port of Douala

govt-renews-fruit-terminal-equipment-at-port-of-douala
The Cameroonian government completed the renewal and extension of the fruit terminal equipment of the Port of Douala. The new infrastructure was...

CAB project: Cameroon misses out on CFA7bln investment

cab-project-cameroon-misses-out-on-cfa7bln-investment
Cameroon’s Minister of Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng, presided last May 18 over the 9th ordinary session of the Steering Committee of the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »