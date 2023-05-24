logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 May 2023 -
Economy

Cameroon has 3 years to use up CFA1,200bn in World Bank funding

Cameroon has 3 years to use up CFA1,200bn in World Bank funding
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 23 May 2023 12:24

(Business in Cameroon) - The World Bank has only disbursed 22.6% of its commitment portfolio in Cameroon. Of an estimated CFA1,552 billion promised for 19 active projects, the country has only received CFA352 billion so far, the joint portfolio review made last May 16-17 in Yaoundé found.

Much of the blame lies with Cameroon, which, according to the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Economy, has shown several shortcomings. These include delays in obtaining decrees for expropriation and compensation of the populations affected by the project works, the low maturity of projects in the portfolio, inadequate mobilization of counterpart funds, and the security crisis in certain regions of the country where several projects are located.

As a result, if Cameroon fails to use up the remaining funding within the next three years, they will become forfeited, thus jeopardizing the projects for which they were allocated. "It is therefore up to us here to identify the measures and actions to be rolled out to improve the performance of ongoing projects and, consequently, the overall cooperation portfolio," Minister Paul Tasong said.

World Bank's investments in Cameroon, as of Mid-2022, were primarily focused on the infrastructure sector (54.8% of the overall portfolio). The remainder was distributed among the rural development sector (12.0%), health (9.7%), governance (8.8%), education (7.7%), social development (3.6%), and industry and services (3.4%).

back to top

Cocoa farm gate prices experience a decline, after four consecutive increases in two months

cocoa-farm-gate-prices-experience-a-decline-after-four-consecutive-increases-in-two-months
After four consecutive increases since March 24, 2023, despite the rainy season, cocoa farm gate prices in Cameroon have dropped for the first time. The...

CEMAC calls on Chad to transfer part of its shares in Cotco to Cameroon

cemac-calls-on-chad-to-transfer-part-of-its-shares-in-cotco-to-cameroon
Last May 15, Daniel Ona Ondo, the President of the CEMAC Commission, signed a decision authorizing the Chadian National Oil Company (SHT) to acquire...

The 2nd 2023 Parliamentary Session will focus on State budget revision

the-2nd-2023-parliamentary-session-will-focus-on-state-budget-revision
The second 2023 parliamentary session is set to commence on June 8 at the National Assembly and Senate, according to statements released by both chambers...

Cameroon to pave nearly 2,000 km of roads in 2024-26

cameroon-to-pave-nearly-2-000-km-of-roads-in-2024-26
The Cameroonian government unveiled plans to extend its asphalted road network over the coming years. The plan, according to the integrated infrastructure...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »