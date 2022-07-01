logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 July 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire to create a joint chamber of commerce

Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire to create a joint chamber of commerce
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 23 June 2022 14:19

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian and Ivorian governments are mulling over creating a joint chamber of commerce. The matter was discussed last June 20 in Douala between the president of the Chamber of Commerce (Ccima) of Cameroon, Christophe Eken, and the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire in Douala, Mamoudou Fadil. Details have not yet been released.

According to Ccima, the rapprochement between the two countries via a chamber of commerce will be beneficial to boost the economies of both parties. The project could be based on the Ghana-Côte d'Ivoire cooperation model, which allows them to produce almost 70% of the world's cocoa. "This model can also be adapted between Cameroon and Côte d'Ivoire in several sectors, most importantly the agricultural sector," said President Eken.

Côte d'Ivoire and Cameroon have several similarities including economic because both countries are leaders in their respective sub-region. Strengthening their trade and economic links would only be beneficial to them, said Mamoudou Fadil.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: The Kribi-Lolabe highway will be launched soon

cameroon-the-kribi-lolabe-highway-will-be-launched-soon
The 38 km highway between Kribi and Lolabé, a locality near the deep water port of Kribi, in the southern region of Cameroon, will be officially opened to...

Cameroon: Safacam opens a position for minority shareholder Director

cameroon-safacam-opens-a-position-for-minority-shareholder-director
BVMAC-listed African Agricultural Forestry Company of Cameroon (Safacam) announced it has just launched a call for applications to appoint a director...

Cameroon: IMF does not support the decision to increase oil subsidies

cameroon-imf-does-not-support-the-decision-to-increase-oil-subsidies
The International Monetary Fund, in the official statement that concludes a recent mission in Cameroon, expressed its stance on the government’s decision...

Cameroon: Real Estate Company SIC launches rent arrears recovery campaign

cameroon-real-estate-company-sic-launches-rent-arrears-recovery-campaign
The Cameroon Real Estate Company SIC launched today June 30 a campaign to collect rent arrears from tenants in the eight camps it operates in Yaoundé. The...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »