logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 July 2020 -
Economy

In Q1-2020, Cameroon imported XAF190 bln worth of products it could produce locally (MINFI)

In Q1-2020, Cameroon imported XAF190 bln worth of products it could produce locally (MINFI)
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 23 July 2020 11:21

(Business in Cameroon) - In Q1-2020, Cameroon spent XAF190.6 billion to import 1,089,801 tons of goods it could have produced locally, the Ministry of Finance informs.

The country spent XAF38.9 billion to import 57,008 tons of frozen fish, XAF32.8 billion for 115,293 tons of rice, XAF41.4 billion for 249,425 tons of wheat, XAF300 million for 473 tons of maize, and XAF1.3 billion for 5,222 tons of groats and cornmeal.

Soya meal (7,580 tons) cost the country XAF1.7 billion while crude palm oil (17,152 tons) cost XAF6.9 billion, sugar (15,575 tons) cost XAF3.9 billion, and XAF400 million for 386 tons of fruit juice.  

To import 550,865 tons of clinker, Cameroon spent XAF19.3 billion, XAF8.5 billion for 24,037 tons of liquefied butane, and XAF500 million for 584 tons of soap.

Animal-food producing ingredients (2,855 tons) captured XAF1.8 billion while milk and milk fat (6,086 tons) cost XAF10.9 billion. The value of the 14,955 tons of paper and cardboards imported by the country during the period under review is estimated at XAF7.8 billion while the 888 tons of textile packaging materials cost XAF1.9 billion. Finally, second-hand clothing and materials (19,256 tons) cost XAF10.5 billion and wooden furniture (2,161 tons) cost XAF1.4 billion.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

CEMAC: BEAC plans to buyback XAF600 bln of members’ debt

cemac-beac-plans-to-buyback-xaf600-bln-of-members-debt
During its July 22 videoconference presided by Abbas Mahamat Tolli, the BEAC’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) authorized a punctual targeted bond buyback...

In Q1-2020, Cameroon imported XAF190 bln worth of products it could produce locally (MINFI)

in-q1-2020-cameroon-imported-xaf190-bln-worth-of-products-it-could-produce-locally-minfi
In Q1-2020, Cameroon spent XAF190.6 billion to import 1,089,801 tons of goods it could have produced locally, the Ministry of Finance informs. The...

Ecobank Cameroon seeks firm to elaborate its risk map

ecobank-cameroon-seeks-firm-to-elaborate-its-risk-map
Ecobank recently launched a tender process to select a firm that will create the risk map of its operations per articles 87 and 88 of the rules laid out...

Cameroon authorizes the duty-free importation of 200,000 tons of rice to build up reserves

cameroon-authorizes-the-duty-free-importation-of-200-000-tons-of-rice-to-build-up-reserves
To build its rice reserve and cover the national demand for the rest of 2020, Cameroon has authorized the duty-free importation of 200,000 tons of rice,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon imported a “record, hitherto unheard of” 803,505 tons of rice in 2019

Cameroon: the 2nd phase of the E-procurement project is yet to be launched, due to misunderstanding of local procedures

Orange Cameroon enables international mobile money transfers to and from Gabon and Equatorial Guinea for its clients

MTN Cameroon’s “Mobile Money Corp,” increases its share capital 16-fold

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

cameroon-activity-drop-in-the-forestry-sector-will-worsen-the-minepat-projects

Cameroon : activity drop in the forestry sector will worsen, the Minepat projects

camair-co-auditor-okalla-ahanda-associes-confirm-a-possible-dissolution-due-to-continued-deterioration-of-the-financial-situation

Camair-Co: Auditor Okalla Ahanda & Associés confirm a possible dissolution due to continued deterioration of the financial situation

phase-ii-of-yaounde-douala-highway-nganou-djoumessi-takes-measures-to-avoid-deadline-slippages

Phase II of Yaoundé-Douala highway: Nganou Djoumessi takes measures to avoid deadline slippages

covid-19-is-an-opportunity-to-review-trade-strategy-minister-magloire-mbarga-atangana-says

Covid-19 is an opportunity to review trade strategy, Minister Magloire Mbarga Atangana says

du-yin-general-manager-of-huawei-cameroon-to-help-cameroon-to-train-as-many-ict-talents-as-possible

Du Yin, General Manager of Huawei Cameroon : “To help Cameroon to train as many ICT talents as possible”

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon’s cocoa exports drop by 10% due to the anglophone crisis

Cameroonian cocoa to be labeled “pure origin”, in collaboration with French chocolate makers

Cameroon : Towards a war between the ports of Douala-Bonabéri and that of Kribi?

Cameroon: Fermencam wants to plant 4,942 acres of fruit trees to launch natural juice production

next
prev