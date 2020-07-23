In Q1-2020, Cameroon imported XAF190 bln worth of products it could produce locally (MINFI)

(Business in Cameroon) - In Q1-2020, Cameroon spent XAF190.6 billion to import 1,089,801 tons of goods it could have produced locally, the Ministry of Finance informs.

The country spent XAF38.9 billion to import 57,008 tons of frozen fish, XAF32.8 billion for 115,293 tons of rice, XAF41.4 billion for 249,425 tons of wheat, XAF300 million for 473 tons of maize, and XAF1.3 billion for 5,222 tons of groats and cornmeal.

Soya meal (7,580 tons) cost the country XAF1.7 billion while crude palm oil (17,152 tons) cost XAF6.9 billion, sugar (15,575 tons) cost XAF3.9 billion, and XAF400 million for 386 tons of fruit juice.

To import 550,865 tons of clinker, Cameroon spent XAF19.3 billion, XAF8.5 billion for 24,037 tons of liquefied butane, and XAF500 million for 584 tons of soap.

Animal-food producing ingredients (2,855 tons) captured XAF1.8 billion while milk and milk fat (6,086 tons) cost XAF10.9 billion. The value of the 14,955 tons of paper and cardboards imported by the country during the period under review is estimated at XAF7.8 billion while the 888 tons of textile packaging materials cost XAF1.9 billion. Finally, second-hand clothing and materials (19,256 tons) cost XAF10.5 billion and wooden furniture (2,161 tons) cost XAF1.4 billion.

Sylvain Andzongo