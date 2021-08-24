logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 August 2021 -
Economy

Finance Minister ends unwarranted charges on auto Insurance subscriptions

Finance Minister ends unwarranted charges on auto Insurance subscriptions
  • Comments   -   Monday, 23 August 2021 11:14

(Business in Cameroon) - On August 11, Finance Minister  Louis Paul Motazé (photo) issued a circular ordering insurance companies to stop adding an extra XAF1000 on auto insurance subscriptions.

 "During a meeting with chairmen of national public passenger transport unions, it came to my attention that you collect an extra XAF1000 from users on compulsory auto insurance subscriptions as contributions to the operational costs of the tripartite State-Insurers-Unions commission… In that respect, I have the honor to specify that such charge is unwarranted," Louis Paul Motazé wrote.

He further reminded that the said operational costs should be exclusively borne by the Association of Insurance Companies of Cameroon (ASAC). He then ordered insurers to immediately stop that unlawful charge. This decision was immediately praised by the consumers’ association Fondation camerounaise des consommateurs (FOCACO).

 "The Minister of Finance just restored the long scorned rights of insurance products’ consumers," the FOCACO commented.

BRM

back to top

Revenue stamps: Governor Ivaha Diboua announces the discovery of a large counterfeiting network in the Littoral

revenue-stamps-governor-ivaha-diboua-announces-the-discovery-of-a-large-counterfeiting-network-in-the-littoral
A large revenue stamp counterfeiting network has recently been busted in the Littoral region, a circular issued on August 19, 2021, by Samuel Dieudonné...

Cameroon: GICAM points at weaknesses in the personal data protection law

cameroon-gicam-points-at-weaknesses-in-the-personal-data-protection-law
In a context marked by a boom in digitalization, accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, there is a legal vacuum concerning personal data...

CEMAC: Paul Biya wants all countries to achieve second-generation reforms with the IMF

cemac-paul-biya-wants-all-countries-to-achieve-second-generation-reforms-with-the-imf
Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, current Chairman of CEMAC, presided last August 18 in Yaoundé over the Extraordinary Virtual Summit of Heads of State of...

Cocoa: 2020-2021 has been a record-breaking season, the NCCB says

cocoa-2020-2021-has-been-a-record-breaking-season-the-nccb-says
In Cameroon, the initiatives being implemented by the government and the National Cocoa and Coffe Board (NCCB), for over ten years now, to improve the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n101: July-August 2021

The UK makes strategic moves in Cameroon

Alamine Ousmane Mey: “8% yearly growth over 10 years is a realistic target


Investir au Cameroun n111: Juillet - Août 2021

La Grande Bretagne avance ses pions au Cameroun

Alamine Ousmane Mey : « 8% de croissance annuelle sur 10 ans est un objectif tout à fait réaliste »