Revenue stamps: Governor Ivaha Diboua announces the discovery of a large counterfeiting network in the Littoral

(Business in Cameroon) - A large revenue stamp counterfeiting network has recently been busted in the Littoral region, a circular issued on August 19, 2021, by Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua (photo), governor of this region informs.

As the governor wrote in his circular, revenue stamps counterfeiting is highly detrimental to public finances but it is becoming a usual occurrence in Cameroon. Indeed, about a decade ago, Cameroon replaced physical stamps with digital revenue stamps to boost tax revenues. However, fraudsters quickly adapted to this change by acquiring fake stamping machines sometimes used by accomplices in various administrative bodies (A few years ago, local media revealed the existence of a revenue stamp counterfeiting network at the General Directorate of Taxes).

Those fraudsters usually report the official stamping machines as being out of service and surreptitiously start using the fake ones in administrative bodies that heavily need revenue stamps, diverting all those revenues. Their targets are usually places like airports (where the revenue stamp is XAF10,000 per passenger) and Ministries of Secondary Education, Civil Service, and Basic Education where the demand is high during official examinations and other administrative competitions.

Therefore in his August 19 circular, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua suggested a strict control of the authenticity of revenue stamps before certifying any official document in the Littoral region.

BRM