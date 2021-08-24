logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 August 2021 -
Economy

Revenue stamps: Governor Ivaha Diboua announces the discovery of a large counterfeiting network in the Littoral

Revenue stamps: Governor Ivaha Diboua announces the discovery of a large counterfeiting network in the Littoral
  • Comments   -   Monday, 23 August 2021 16:09

(Business in Cameroon) - A large revenue stamp counterfeiting network has recently been busted in the Littoral region, a circular issued on August 19, 2021, by Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua (photo), governor of this region informs.

As the governor wrote in his circular, revenue stamps counterfeiting is highly detrimental to public finances but it is becoming a usual occurrence in Cameroon. Indeed, about a decade ago, Cameroon replaced physical stamps with digital revenue stamps to boost tax revenues. However, fraudsters quickly adapted to this change by acquiring fake stamping machines sometimes used by accomplices in various administrative bodies (A few years ago, local media revealed the existence of a revenue stamp counterfeiting network at the General Directorate of Taxes).

Those fraudsters usually report the official stamping machines as being out of service and surreptitiously start using the fake ones in administrative bodies that heavily need revenue stamps, diverting all those revenues. Their targets are usually places like airports (where the revenue stamp is XAF10,000 per passenger) and Ministries of Secondary Education, Civil Service, and Basic Education where the demand is high during official examinations and other administrative competitions.  

Therefore in his August 19 circular, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua suggested a strict control of the authenticity of revenue stamps before certifying any official document in the Littoral region.

BRM  

back to top

Revenue stamps: Governor Ivaha Diboua announces the discovery of a large counterfeiting network in the Littoral

revenue-stamps-governor-ivaha-diboua-announces-the-discovery-of-a-large-counterfeiting-network-in-the-littoral
A large revenue stamp counterfeiting network has recently been busted in the Littoral region, a circular issued on August 19, 2021, by Samuel Dieudonné...

Cameroon: GICAM points at weaknesses in the personal data protection law

cameroon-gicam-points-at-weaknesses-in-the-personal-data-protection-law
In a context marked by a boom in digitalization, accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, there is a legal vacuum concerning personal data...

CEMAC: Paul Biya wants all countries to achieve second-generation reforms with the IMF

cemac-paul-biya-wants-all-countries-to-achieve-second-generation-reforms-with-the-imf
Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, current Chairman of CEMAC, presided last August 18 in Yaoundé over the Extraordinary Virtual Summit of Heads of State of...

Cocoa: 2020-2021 has been a record-breaking season, the NCCB says

cocoa-2020-2021-has-been-a-record-breaking-season-the-nccb-says
In Cameroon, the initiatives being implemented by the government and the National Cocoa and Coffe Board (NCCB), for over ten years now, to improve the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n101: July-August 2021

The UK makes strategic moves in Cameroon

Alamine Ousmane Mey: “8% yearly growth over 10 years is a realistic target


Investir au Cameroun n111: Juillet - Août 2021

La Grande Bretagne avance ses pions au Cameroun

Alamine Ousmane Mey : « 8% de croissance annuelle sur 10 ans est un objectif tout à fait réaliste »