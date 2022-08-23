French Fouré Lagadec is in a judicial liquidation in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - The High Court of Wouri (Douala), ruling on commercial matters, has ordered Monday the judicial liquidation of Fouré Lagadec Cameroun S.A. Désiré Elouna Atangana, a sworn expert at the Littoral Court of Appeal, has been appointed liquidator.

The expert said he did not know the reasons for this move but the court revealed that it is aimed at paying the liquidated company's creditors. The High Court of Wouri also indicated that creditors residing on the local territory must, under penalty of foreclosure, produce their claims to the liquidator within 60 days while those outside borders have 90 days.

The judicial liquidation of this company (with a capital of CFA2.3 billion) means that it is no longer able to repay its lenders and that its recovery is now impossible.

Until now, Fouré Lagadec Cameroun S.A. was not considered a company in financial difficulty, since in 2015, for example, it was awarded two contracts for work to be carried out on the Yaoundé-Ngaoundéré railway line (CFA874.6 million) and in the locality of Edéa (CFA544.9 million).

However, in 2018, Fouré Lagadec was initially suspended from the inter-employer grouping (Gicam) for non-payment of dues before paying them and regaining its membership status.

Sylvain Andzongo