Yaoundé - 23 November 2020 -
Economy

2020 Paris investors roundtable: Cameroon to benefit from only XAF20 bln out of BDEAC’s investment pledges for CEMAC integrating projects

  • Comments   -   Monday, 23 November 2020 10:41

(Business in Cameroon) - During the November 16-17, 2020 roundtable organized in Paris to raise funds for the implementation of 11 priority integrating projects in the CEMAC region, the Central African Development Bank (BDEAC) pledged €470 million (XAF308 billion). Out of those investment pledges, only €30.55 million (XAF20 billion) will benefit Cameroon.

Specifically, the BDEAC’s investment pledges that will benefit Cameroon include the following projects: the construction of a bridge over the Ntem River, transport facilitation, and road safety on the transnational Kribi-Campo-Bata road, on the Yaoundé-Bata corridor (€13.59 million, or XAF8.9 billion). There is also the construction of the Lolabé-Campo expressway between Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea (€9.40 million, or XAF6.16 billion) as well as the interconnection of the fiber-optic network between Cameroon and other CEMAC countries (€7.56 million, or XAF4.96 billion).

The other projects the BDEAC pledged investments for are namely the construction of the missing sections of the Ndendé-Doussala-Dolisie road on the Libreville-Brazzaville corridor (€61.18 million, i.e. XAF40.13 billion). There is also the construction of the Kogo-Akurenam road of the Bata-Libreville corridor (€200 million, i.e. XAF131.2 billion) and the development of the Brazzaville-Ouesso-Bangui-Ndjamena corridor that connects Congo-Chad-Central Africa (€178 million, i.e.XAF 116.77 billion).

S.A.

