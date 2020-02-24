Cameroon : Internet penetration rate up 30% YoY in Jan 2020, with the addition of 570,000 news users

(Business in Cameroon) - In January 2020, 7.8 million people were connected to the internet in Cameroon according to a report published by Hootsuite and We Are Social, two organizations that monitor internet and social media feed. With that number of users, the internet penetration rate reached 30% in the country in January 2020.

According to the same source, year over year, there is a 7.8% (570,000 new users) increase in the use of internet in Cameroon.

That increase was driven by high mobile penetration rate since users mostly use smartphones, which are now affordable.

Indeed, according to the report, over 59% of Cameroonian internet users browse using smartphones while 39.4% access internet using computers and 1.3% via tablets.

In 2016, Internet Live Stats reported that Cameroon (+16.5), Mali (+18.6%) and Lesotho (+18.1%) were the 3 African countries with the highest year-over-year growth in internet penetration rate.

BRM