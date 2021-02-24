Cameroon: Civil servants can now request tax registration certificates through the e-bulletin platform (MINFI)

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian civil servants can now request tax registration certificates through e-bulletin, the official platform where payslips are obtained. This was revealed in a release signed on February 22, 2021, by the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze.

According to the release, the e-bulletin platform was added to the various media through which the tax certificate can be obtained because of the numerous solicitation of the Directorate General of Taxation. It falls in line with the procedure simplification program being implemented by the Ministry of Finance, the release adds.

The release explains that through the e-bulletin platform, civil servants and banks can get the document using just their computer, tablet, or smartphones and an internet connection. It helps users avoid costly trips to the various tax centers just to get the certificate and it also allows banks to carry out the obtention procedures on behalf of their clients, Louis Paul Motaze said.

Indeed, to compel citizens to register into the tax base and therefore fulfill their tax obligations, Cameroon introduced a provision in the 2020 finance act requiring the obtention of Unique Taxpayer Reference numbers (assigned by the Directorate General of Taxation) before being entitled to some services. Those services include opening accounts with credit and microfinance institutions, signing insurance contracts, requiring connection to the water or electricity network, land registration, and approval to carry out regulated professions (notary, lawyer, bailiff ...). Also, any company or corporation that will offer these services to people or companies without unique taxpayer reference numbers will be fined. For instance, if a bank or a microfinance institution opens an account for an individual or company without the reference number, it will pay a fine of XAF5 million.

S.A.