CEMAC: The Composite index of commodity prices was up by 2.4% in Q4-2019

(Business in Cameroon) - Between October and December 2019, the price index of commodities exported by CEMAC countries increased by 2.4%, after a 6.7% decrease in Q3, 2019, a recent report by the BEAC reveals.

According to the central bank, this increase was spurred by the overall increase in the prices of energy (+1.8%) and non-energy (+4.7%) commodities. For instance, during the period under review, the price of a barrel of crude went from $59.4 (in Q3,2019) to $60.3.

In the CEMAC region, the composite index of commodity prices is based on the 28 most-exported products in the region. These products represent 90% of the community’s exports.

BRM