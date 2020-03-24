logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 March 2020 -
Economy

CEMAC: The Composite index of commodity prices was up by 2.4% in Q4-2019

CEMAC: The Composite index of commodity prices was up by 2.4% in Q4-2019
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 24 March 2020 12:49

(Business in Cameroon) - Between October and December 2019, the price index of commodities exported by CEMAC countries increased by 2.4%, after a 6.7% decrease in Q3, 2019, a recent report by the BEAC reveals.

According to the central bank, this increase was spurred by the overall increase in the prices of energy (+1.8%) and non-energy (+4.7%) commodities. For instance, during the period under review, the price of a barrel of crude went from $59.4 (in Q3,2019) to $60.3.

In the CEMAC region, the composite index of commodity prices is based on the 28 most-exported products in the region. These products represent 90% of the community’s exports.

BRM

back to top

CEMAC: The Composite index of commodity prices was up by 2.4% in Q4-2019

cemac-the-composite-index-of-commodity-prices-was-up-by-2-4-in-q4-2019
Between October and December 2019, the price index of commodities exported by CEMAC countries increased by 2.4%, after a 6.7% decrease in Q3, 2019, a...

CEMAC: The Composite index of commodity prices was up by 2.4% in Q4-2019

cemac-the-composite-index-of-commodity-prices-was-up-by-2-4-in-q4-2019
Between October and December 2019, the price index of commodities exported by CEMAC countries increased by 2.4%, after a 6.7% decrease in Q3, 2019, a...

CEMAC: Cameroon records 2nd poor performance in the BEAC debt market

cemac-cameroon-records-2nd-poor-performance-in-the-beac-debt-market
On March 18, 2020, Cameroon was unable to raise the complete XAF10 billion it was seeking on the BEAC debt market via the issuance of 52-week fungible...

Deferred repayments, credits to SMEs/SMBs: Cameroonian banks all set for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic

deferred-repayments-credits-to-smes-smbs-cameroonian-banks-all-set-for-the-fight-against-the-coronavirus-pandemic
In Cameroon, credit institutions are bracing for the possible impacts of the coronavirus on Cameroon’s economy. In a release published on March 20, 2020,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises