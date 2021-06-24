logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 June 2021 -
Economy

Cameroonian life insurer ACAM Vie enters the Central African Republic market

Cameroonian life insurer ACAM Vie enters the Central African Republic market
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 24 June 2021 13:04

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian life insurance company ACAM VIE will soon open a subsidiary in the Central African Republic. Recently, the company announced that on June 10, 2021, it received a license from the Central African Republic’s Ministry of Finance to launch operations in Bangui. Before that, in May, the company had already received the Inter-African Conference of the Insurance Markets (CIMA) for its projects.

According to the recent release published by the life insurance company, ACAM VIE Centrafrique is the name of the new subsidiary. The subsidiary will start commercial activities in August 2021 and will be as professional as its parent company ACAM Vie Cameroon. “All the expertise of ACAM Vie Cameroon will be available to ACAM Vie Centrafrique to allow it to offer modern and tailored products and services,” the ACAM Vie indicates.

According to the parent company, by opening the new subsidiary, ACAM Vie confirms its commitment to digitalization in the life insurance sector and to making the insurance services accessible to a larger population in the Central African region.

In May 2019, ACAM Vie increased its capital from XAF2 billion to 3 billion by issuing 2,000 new shares.

Currently, it is a minnow in the Cameroonian life insurance market. The company, which launched its operations in 2016 (at the same as Wafa Assurance Vie), is far behind the four companies that dominate the market in Cameroon.

According to figures published in 2018 by the Cameroonian Ministry of Finance, the four major companies were controlling close to 85.6% of the life insurance market. They are namely Allianz vie (XAF18.7 billion subscription), Beneficial Life (XAF10.3 billion subscription), Sunu Assurances Vie (XAF9.9 billion), and Activa Vie (XAF7.6 billion).

S.A.

back to top

Chinese firm AutSino returns to the Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore project, after unsuccessful negotiations with Sundance

chinese-firm-autsino-returns-to-the-mbalam-nabeba-iron-ore-project-after-unsuccessful-negotiations-with-sundance
On June 25, 2021, in Yaoundé, Minister of Transports Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibéhé will sign on behalf of Cameroon a memorandum of understanding (MoU)...

Douala: Consumer price index rose 2% YoY in May 2021 (INS)

douala-consumer-price-index-rose-2-yoy-in-may-2021-ins
Year on year, the consumer price index rose by 2% in Douala in May 2021, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS). According to...

Business magnate Aliko Dangote eyes Cameroonian oil and gas industry

business-magnate-aliko-dangote-eyes-cameroonian-oil-and-gas-industry
On June 23, 2021, President Paul Biya granted an audience to Nigerian Busines magnate Aliko Dangote, the presidency of the republic informs. According to...

La Regionale crosses a milestone in its universal banking project

la-regionale-crosses-a-milestone-in-its-universal-banking-project
During their June 17, 2021, combined general meeting in Yaoundé, shareholders of microfinance institution La Régionale “unanimously” approved the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n100: May 2021

These Cameroonian startups raise billions

Agro-industry and land rights


Investir au Cameroun n110: Mai 2021

Ces start-ups camerounaises qui lèvent des milliards

Agro-industrie et droits fonciers