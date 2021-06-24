logoBC
24 June 2021
La Regionale crosses a milestone in its universal banking project

(Business in Cameroon) - During their June 17, 2021, combined general meeting in Yaoundé, shareholders of microfinance institution La Régionale “unanimously” approved the institution’s plan to become a universal bank. According to the financial institution, after that approval, the statute change application was submitted to monetary authorities, the Central African Banking Commission (COBAC) namely.

During the general assembly, the shareholders also chose the name the bank would be called. “La Regionale Bank is the new name of the institution established in 1993 by its founder Reverend Charles Rollin Ombang Ekath,” the microfinance institution wrote in the release published after the meeting.

La Regionale’s plan to become a universal bank was announced to the public on February 3, 2021, by Charles Rollin Ombang Ekath, President and CEO of his institution, when he indicated the microfinance institution was launching an initial public offering. Through this public offering, the institution aimed to raise XAF8.23 billion for its universal banking project. However, it was able to raise only XAF2.58 billion, mainly contributed by Cameroonian investors. Despite this poor performance, the microfinance institution decided to pursue its banking project.

In the universal banking segment, its direct competitor is CCA-Bank, which was also a microfinance institution before becoming a universal bank in May 2018.

