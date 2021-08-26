logoBC
Yaoundé - 26 August 2021 -
Economy

ECCAS: The GSMA suggests product bundling and collaboration as a way to boost E-commerce

ECCAS: The GSMA suggests product bundling and collaboration as a way to boost E-commerce
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 24 August 2021 17:20

(Business in Cameroon) - Firms must collaborate and bundle orders to boost E-commerce in the ECCAS region, the GSMA association suggested in its recently published report on "Enabling E-commerce in Central Africa".

To illustrate its point, the association points at the example of Trade Good Malabo, an association located in Equatorial Guinea. "The association, located in Equatorial Guinea, has 13 members that sell various products, including cosmetics, computer products, lighting products, and airline tickets through online channels…The association helps by bundling orders for imports from China and Dubai for resale to the local market. A shared logistics partner transfers the products from the Port in Cameroon to Equatorial Guinea. The association also helps find foreign partners and access local services, such as accountants, tax specialists, and real estate,” the report explains

For the GSMA, such collaboration between Equatoguinean firms surely reduces costs and could be emulated by other ECCAS member countries, which still lag in terms of E-commerce development. In its 2019 edition of its B2C E-Commerce index, UNCTAD writes that all 11 ECCAS member states are outside the top100, with Gabon the highest-ranked at 106.

The same view is shared by the Foundation for the Promotion of e-Commerce in Africa, a non-profit organization. As the GSMA association writes, the non-profit organization "provides support to SMEs… has organized workshops in Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea to explain the benefits of collaborating and has offered advice on the establishment of associations and consortia to firms wishing to set up e-commerce businesses."

S.A.

back to top

Cereal processing and by-products: BMN publishes a decision-making tool for investors and companies

cereal-processing-and-by-products-bmn-publishes-a-decision-making-tool-for-investors-and-companies
Today, August 25, 2021, in Douala, the Enterprises Upgrading Office BMN officially presented a study on the strategic positioning of the cereal processing...

Cameroon exports 500 kilotons of corn every year to CEMAC countries despite massive imports to meet local demand (BMN)

cameroon-exports-500-kilotons-of-corn-every-year-to-cemac-countries-despite-massive-imports-to-meet-local-demand-bmn
Every year, Cameroon exports 500,000 tons of corn, representing 23% of the national production to CEMAC countries, according to a study recently published...

Domestic debt: Cameroon to settle close to XAF1 bln expenditure arrears

domestic-debt-cameroon-to-settle-close-to-xaf1-bln-expenditure-arrears
On August 20, 2021, Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze authorized the payment of government expenditure arrears amounting to some XAF931.1 million owed to...

Logging: Cameroon to issue new forest concession licenses in Nkam and Donga-Mantug

logging-cameroon-to-issue-new-forest-concession-licenses-in-nkam-and-donga-mantug
Cameroon is currently preparing to issue new forest concession licenses in the Littoral and the North-West. In that regard, Minister of Forestry and...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n101: July-August 2021

The UK makes strategic moves in Cameroon

Alamine Ousmane Mey: “8% yearly growth over 10 years is a realistic target


Investir au Cameroun n111: Juillet - Août 2021

La Grande Bretagne avance ses pions au Cameroun

Alamine Ousmane Mey : « 8% de croissance annuelle sur 10 ans est un objectif tout à fait réaliste »