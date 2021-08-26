ECCAS: The GSMA suggests product bundling and collaboration as a way to boost E-commerce

(Business in Cameroon) - Firms must collaborate and bundle orders to boost E-commerce in the ECCAS region, the GSMA association suggested in its recently published report on "Enabling E-commerce in Central Africa".

To illustrate its point, the association points at the example of Trade Good Malabo, an association located in Equatorial Guinea. "The association, located in Equatorial Guinea, has 13 members that sell various products, including cosmetics, computer products, lighting products, and airline tickets through online channels…The association helps by bundling orders for imports from China and Dubai for resale to the local market. A shared logistics partner transfers the products from the Port in Cameroon to Equatorial Guinea. The association also helps find foreign partners and access local services, such as accountants, tax specialists, and real estate,” the report explains

For the GSMA, such collaboration between Equatoguinean firms surely reduces costs and could be emulated by other ECCAS member countries, which still lag in terms of E-commerce development. In its 2019 edition of its B2C E-Commerce index, UNCTAD writes that all 11 ECCAS member states are outside the top100, with Gabon the highest-ranked at 106.

The same view is shared by the Foundation for the Promotion of e-Commerce in Africa, a non-profit organization. As the GSMA association writes, the non-profit organization "provides support to SMEs… has organized workshops in Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea to explain the benefits of collaborating and has offered advice on the establishment of associations and consortia to firms wishing to set up e-commerce businesses."

S.A.