Yaoundé - 24 September 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon: Coronavirus forces oilseed refiners to reduce operation by 50%

  Thursday, 24 September 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - The Association of Oilseed Refiners of Cameroon (Asroc) indicates that because of the coronavirus pandemic, none of its members are functioning above 50% of their capacities.

It adds that the pandemic caused among others a drop in the sales of finished goods, difficulty in accessing local and international markets, and a slowdown in supply for its members.

Also, it informs, there is currently a deficit of 160,000 tons of crude palm oil for first-stage processing industries while official figures estimate the overall deficit at 360,000 tons for an industrial demand of about 1.2 million tons.

According to Jacquis Kemleu Tchabgou, general secretary of Asroc, “the consequence of these deficits is importation, which is necessary to avoid the shortage of end products like refined palm oil and soap probably, as well as containing the inflation that could ensue.

Let’s note that the government has authorized operators to import 70,000 tons of crude palm oil in the coming days to bridge the gap.

S.A.

