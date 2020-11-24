logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 November 2020 -
Economy

Bolloré group signs sponsorship agreement to develop the textile industry in Central Africa

Bolloré group signs sponsorship agreement to develop the textile industry in Central Africa
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 24 November 2020 13:29

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 17, 2020, Bolloré Transport & Logistics Cameroon signed a sponsorship agreement with Kaba (an association of apprentices in the textile industry) to encourage the development of the textile industry and support training and entrepreneurship of young people and women in textile trades in the Central African sub-region.

Thanks to this €10,000 (about XAF6.5 million) fund, "Kaba" plans to acquire training materials aimed at providing free training to young people in Cameroon, CAR, Congo, and DRC. The aim is to transform the apprentices into professional craftsmen and help them create their businesses.  

"I joined Kaba as a trainee fashion designer and received an enriching training, which toady allows me to feed my family. I now have a better knowledge of textile materials and I am happy to pass on my knowledge to others. In the medium term, I plan to open my workshop," said Michèle Ngwissi, workshop manager for "Kaba".

Founded in Douala in 2014, "Kaba" was selected via the Earthtalent platform (a solidarity program elaborated by Bolloré group), which is primarily tailored for organizations that empower the younger generation in countries where the group operates.

BRM

back to top

Bolloré group signs sponsorship agreement to develop the textile industry in Central Africa

bollore-group-signs-sponsorship-agreement-to-develop-the-textile-industry-in-central-africa
On November 17, 2020, Bolloré Transport & Logistics Cameroon signed a sponsorship agreement with Kaba (an association of apprentices in the textile...

Cameroon to import 120K tons of domestic gas to cover domestic demand in 2021

cameroon-to-import-120k-tons-of-domestic-gas-to-cover-domestic-demand-in-2021
Okie Johnson Ndoh (President of the ad hoc Commission in charge of petroleum product imports-CIPP) recently published a release informing oil companies...

Cameroon temporarily bans the importation of day-old chicks and hatching eggs to guard national territory against avian influenza

cameroon-temporarily-bans-the-importation-of-day-old-chicks-and-hatching-eggs-to-guard-national-territory-against-avian-influenza
In a correspondence addressed on November 17, 2020, to the Minister of Finance, Cameroon's Minister of Livestock Dr. Taiga announced a temporary ban on...

Investment scams: Société Générale Cameroon warns about Facebook posts impersonating it

investment-scams-societe-generale-cameroon-warns-about-facebook-posts-impersonating-it
Société Générale Cameroon recently posted a message on its Facebook page informing that some scammers have been using its logo and that of YUP Cameroon to...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n93: November 2020

Cashew, Cameroon’s new source of revenues

Covid 19 : “Making the team’s health a priority”


Investir au Cameroun n103 Novembre 2020

L’anacarde, la nouvelle source de recettes du Cameroun

Covid 19 : « La santé des équipes avant tout »