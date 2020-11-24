Alios Finance to amortize its 2018-2023 bond on December 19, 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 19, 2020, Alios Finance Cameroun will amortize its bond issuance baptized “Alios 01 5,75% 2018-2023.”

According to the details provided by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), the central depositor in the CEMAC region, the principal to be amortized is XAF444,444,444 and XAF83,055,556 for the interests, amounting to XAF527.5 million for the whole operation.

The net coupon to be received per bond is XAF659.36 (i.e. XAF555.55 for the amortization of the principal and XAF103.81 for the interest). Investors can start collecting their payments from brokerage firms on December 21, 2020.

This is the third payment amortization performed by the financial company in the framework of that bond issuance. The first was paid in June 2020 and the second in September 2020. Several other installments should follow to fully repay, in 2023, the XAF8 billion Alios Finance mobilized in 2018 on the Cameroonian financial market (Douala Stock Exchange).

S.A.