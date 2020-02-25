logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 February 2020 -
Economy

Louis Paul Motaze : “Crowdfunding is bound to be successful” in Cameroon

Louis Paul Motaze : “Crowdfunding is bound to be successful” in Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 25 February 2020 13:54

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 20, during a national workshop on the theme "Crowdfunding: participatory financing at the service of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)," held in Douala, the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze expressed his optimism about the development of this type of financing in Cameroon.

"Seeing participants’ passion and interest, I am still convinced that crowdfunding is bound to be successful and developed in our country,” said Louis Paul Motaze. This response was provided to a question as to whether the limited access to the Internet (30% penetration rate in 2020) is not a roadblock for the development of crowdfunding.

"We must adopt this method of financing, master and organize it for our benefit in order to make the most of it and transform it into a real opportunity for actors of the national economic system, SMEs especially. We will have to increase opportunities offered by Crowdfunding to substantially transform the national economic fabric,”  advised the Minister of Finance. The government "is fully aware" of the challenge posed by the limited access to Internet, he added. Hence this workshop in Douala.

According to the latest data by the Bank of Central African States (Beac), the annualized growth rate of amounts raised by Cameroon on the crowdfunding site Kiva (XAF1.1 billion) was 42.8% between June and September 2017. "At this rate, the total funds raised by Cameroon on this platform could be multiplied by a factor of 17 by 2025," the Beac projects.

S.A.

back to top

Louis Paul Motaze : “Crowdfunding is bound to be successful” in Cameroon

louis-paul-motaze-crowdfunding-is-bound-to-be-successful-in-cameroon
On February 20, during a national workshop on the theme "Crowdfunding: participatory financing at the service of small and medium-sized enterprises...

Cameroon : Public treasury raised XAF643 bln via issuance of government securities in 2019

cameroon-public-treasury-raised-xaf643-bln-via-issuance-of-government-securities-in-2019
In 2019, Cameroon raised XAF643 billion on government securities markets. This was revealed on February 20, 2020, by Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze...

Coronavirus: CEMAC countries prepare a common prevention and preparedness roadmap

coronavirus-cemac-countries-prepare-a-common-prevention-and-preparedness-roadmap
On Feb 18, 2020, the Sipopo International Conference Centre, Equatorial Guinea, hosted the meeting of national experts from partner countries and...

Cameroon : ADC purchases XAF760 mln worth of airport support equipment

cameroon-adc-purchases-xaf760-mln-worth-of-airport-support-equipment
Aéroports du Cameroun (ADC), in charge of airport platforms in Cameroon, informs it recently acquired new manufactured support equipment by French Miloco...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »