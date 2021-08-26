logoBC
Domestic debt: Cameroon to settle close to XAF1 bln expenditure arrears

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 25 August 2021 13:21

(Business in Cameroon) - On August 20, 2021, Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze authorized the payment of government expenditure arrears amounting to some XAF931.1 million owed to 42 SMEs over the 2013 to 2020 fiscal years. According to the release signed by Louis Paul Motaze, this payment was authorized to support companies’ cash flow amid post-covid recovery efforts.

The release provides no information on the conditions taken into account in the selection of the arrears to be paid. It only informs that the decision was taken by considering "administrative needs."

To receive their payments, the selected service providers will have to prove that they performed the requested services. To do so, they are invited to get in touch with the administrations they offered the services to and send relevant documents to the directorate general of the budget to proceed further.  

The documents must include the original contracts, the order letters, account statements, or the final invoice duly signed by the authorizing officer. As the case may be, they will have to add the provisional or final acceptance reports and/or the delivery note and if applicable they should attach a certificate signed by the head of the accounting department of the contracting department stating that the payment has not been disbursed as well as the updated tax documents.

The arrears to be cleared represent just a small portion of the public domestic debt. According to the national sinking fund CAA, as of June 30, 2021, the country’s domestic debt (excluding over 3-month arrears) was XAF2,646.1 billion, or 11.8%  of GDP. Year on year, this debt rose by 10.7%.

S.A.

