Foreign trade: Cameroon’s exports to France rose four-fold in 2022, thanks to hydrocarbons

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s exports to France reached CFAF656 billion in 2022, according to data published by the French treasury last August 4. This is an about four-fold rise compared with the CFAF170.5 billion of goods Cameroon exported to the partner country.

The exponential rise was spurred by hydrocarbon exports. In 2020, Cameroon’s hydrocarbon exports to France were almost nil (CFAF65.6 million). In 2021, they rose to CFAF26.8 billion before skyrocketing to CFAF495.9 billion in 2022. These are constituted of crude oils (CFAF299.7 billion) and liquefied natural gas (CFAF 196.2 billion). Hydrocarbons alone accounted for 96.5% of the increase in export value (+CFAF487.4 billion).

It is therefore highly likely that France has turned to Cameroon to replace its hydrocarbon imports from Russia, which is under embargo following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It is worth noting that in Cameroon, the main hydrocarbon producer is a French company. According to the latest EITI report, in 2020, out of a total crude oil production of 26.56 million barrels, 18.81 million, or 70.8%, came from fields operated by Perenco. The oil company is also responsible for 97.64% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, estimated at 72.34 billion cubic feet, and 100% of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production, estimated at 25,064 metric tons.

From trade deficit to surplus

This sharp rise in exports has improved Cameroon's trade balance with France. The Central African country has gone from a deficit of CFAF185 billion in 2021 to a CFAF235 billion surplus in 2022. Since at least 2015, this trade balance has been in deficit. But Cameroon's performance is a record. Over the period, neither country had achieved a surplus of CFAF235 billion. France's largest surplus, recorded in 2016, was CFAF232.2 billion.

Cameroon's exports to France remain concentrated on a small number of products. Hydrocarbons excluded, they increased by just over CFAF18.3 billion. This surplus was mainly driven by agricultural and forestry products (+5.9 billion), agri-food products (+5.2 billion), iron and steel products (+5.2 billion), as well as wood, paper, and cardboard (+3.9 billion). It was reduced by the fall in the exports of transport equipment (-2.6 billion).

Frédéric Nonos