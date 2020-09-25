logoBC
25 September 2020
Cameroon: Customs seizes 145 boxes of wine and whisky in the Southern region

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian customs stationed in the Southern region seized 145 boxes of contraband wine and whisky. Indeed, on the night of September 21 to 22, 2020, they seized 45 boxes of non-branded whisky in Kye-Ossi, bordering Equatorial Guinea. At the same time, the mobile unit of Ebolowa seized 100 boxes of wine. The announcement was made in the weekly newsletter published by customs authorities.

These seizures have become regular because of measures taken by authorities to better secure the national economic space. Indeed to stop illicit trades that create revenue losses for local companies and the government, Cameroon initiated a special operation baptized "Halte au commerce illicite- Halcomi"(Stop illicit trades).  

BRM

