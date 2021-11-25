logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 November 2021 -
Economy

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 25 November 2021 15:05

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian oilseeds industry has taken measures to remain operational even beyond January 1, 2022,  the Oilseeds Refiners Association (ASROC) assured in a release issued on November 23, 2021.  "Despite the difficult international environment affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with constraints such  as a corollary rise in the prices of raw materials and freight costs, the oilseeds industry wishes to reassure consumers that thanks to the dialogue with government, measures have been taken to ensure the continuous supply of refined vegetable oils, laundry, and toilet soaps during the holiday season and even beyond (...) ASROC is committed to continually working to meet the desire of the government and the President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya, who have always supported the 1st and 2nd transformation segments of the oilseeds industry to curb rises in the cost of living,” reads the release signed by Jacquis Kemleu Tchabgou (photo), secretary-general of the ASROC.

Through this release, the association -which includes operators that produce almost 80% of the refined vegetable oils, laundry, and toilet soaps consumed in Cameroon-  is taking an opposite stance to the warning issued by the employers’ grouping GICAM earlier this month. In a release issued on November 9, 2021, Celestin Tawamba, chairman of the GICAM, warned that should firms could stop production and importation activities on January 1, 2022, should it become hard for them to adjust to soaring raw material prices ad freight costs.

GICAM explained that the possibility to stop production and importation was being considered because the measures taken by the government to mitigate the impacts of the soaring raw material prices and freight costs on production costs (the GICAM estimates the rise in production costs to be between 15 and 50%, depending on the sectors) were ineffective. Worse, it explains, in some sectors, measures were not taken at all. 

For the GICAM, the rise in production costs is a serious threat to companies’ profitability and survival. 

As it stands, the ASROC seems to be of a different opinion, even though some of its members belong to the GICAM, which is the largest employers’ organization in Cameroon. It is worth mentioning that after the warning issued by the GICAM, on November 16, 2021, the government issued a customs duty measure reducing companies’ expenses. “The freight rate to be used for the calculation of the customs value of goods imported by sea must be decided by reducing the total amount paid or to be paid for the shipment of such goods by 80% in the context marked by an unprecedented rise in the cost of international transportation services,” the release signed by Finance Minister Louis Paul Motazé informed. The measure mitigated the impacts of rising freight costs on imported goods but employers are yet to publicly comment on it. 

BRM  

back to top

2022 draft budget: Cameroon plans to reduce public expenditures by XAF79.6 bln YoY through rationalization

2022-draft-budget-cameroon-plans-to-reduce-public-expenditures-by-xaf79-6-bln-yoy-through-rationalization
Cameroon plans to further tighten public expenditures in 2022. According to Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze, with its eyes set on a 2% budget deficit,...

Cameroon: Chococam announces record XAF36.9 bln turnover for the 12-month period ending Sep 30, 2021

cameroon-chococam-announces-record-xaf36-9-bln-turnover-for-the-12-month-period-ending-sep-30-2021
South African group Tiger Brands recently published its financial statements for the 12 months ending September 30, 2021. According to the document,...

Cameroon approves four private incubators

cameroon-approves-four-private-incubators
On November 24, 2021, Cameroon issued the first official approvals in its history to private incubators. The approvals were handed by Achille Bassilekin...

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

oilseeds-industry-cameroonian-market-will-be-continuously-supplied-during-the-holiday-season-and-even-beyond-assures-refiners-association-asroc
The Cameroonian oilseeds industry has taken measures to remain operational even beyond January 1, 2022,  the Oilseeds Refiners Association (ASROC)...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon reduces customs duties on imported goods to mitigate impacts of unprecedented rise in freight costs

Deforestation : Cameroon’s proposed 15% increase in raw timber export duties’ not deterrent, Greenpeace Africa says

Covidgate: Audit bench confirms overbilling, conflicts of interest misappropriations suspicions

Lom Pangar dam: 150 localities to be connected to the foot plant in the East, by the end of H1-2022

Cameroon projects a 2% inflation rate for 2022, unrealistic according to some analysts

bvmac-listed-microfinance-la-regionale-announces-10-5-yoy-growth-for-its-h1-2021-turnover

BVMAC-listed microfinance “La Régionale” announces 10.5% YoY growth for its H1-2021 turnover

cameroonian-financier-louis-banga-ntolo-becomes-new-ceo-of-regional-stock-market-bvmac

Cameroonian Financier Louis Banga-Ntolo becomes new CEO of regional stock market BVMAC

cameroon-launches-workshop-to-revitalize-multipurpose-community-telecenters-for-improved-access-to-digital-services-in-rural-areas

Cameroon launches workshop to revitalize multipurpose community telecenters for improved access to digital services in rural areas

cameroon-multipurpose-community-telecenters-swallowed-xaf26-bln-since-2013-without-conclusive-results

Cameroon: Multipurpose Community Telecenters swallowed XAF26 bln since 2013 without conclusive results

cameroon-bgfi-bank-provides-about-xf7-bln-guarantee-for-a-30mw-solar-power-project-in-the-north

Cameroon: BGFI Bank provides about XF7 bln guarantee for a 30MW solar power project in the north

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

World Bank backs acquisition of 158,400 single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in Cameroon

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

Babadjou-Bamenda Road: World Bank conditions relaunch of construction works on the elaboration of a safety management plan

COP 26: Cameroon becomes first country in the world to integrate biochar into its climate strategy

next
prev