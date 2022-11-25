cameroonian-customs-seize-600-counterfeit-jerseys-made-in-china

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian customs seized a total of 600 counterfeit jerseys of the Indomitable Lions. The seizure was made during the control of the stores of the Airports of Cameroon (ADC), at the international airport of Douala.

Stamped "One All Sports", the brand new equipment manufacturer chosen by the Cameroon Football Federation (Fécafoot) to dress the national teams, these jerseys came from China. “The agents and the inspector found the said items in a parcel and the importer was unable to justify his status as a partner of Edimo Design Sarl (the company authorized to distribute the jerseys, ed),” we learned from the Directorate General of Customs of the Ministry of Finance. Indeed, to protect the brand One All Sports from smuggling and counterfeiting, Cameroon Customs, at the request of the exclusive distributor recognized by Fecafoot, had to "strengthen the surveillance of land, sea and air borders for any other importer," said the customs administration.

The Ministry of Commerce is also supporting this anti-counterfeit fight through its national brigade of controls and repression of fraud. Edimo Design said in a November 9 statement it has requested the services of this ministerial department "to track down any individual who will be caught in possession of equipment acquired illegally.”

BRM