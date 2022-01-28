OAPI: newly reinstated director general’s decision challenged by some professionals

(Business in Cameroon) - The Association of Authorized OAPI (African Intellectual Property Organization) representatives sent a letter to Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya, last January 13, to challenge a decision taken earlier by Denis Bohoussou Loukou (photo), the Director-General of the said intellectual property organization.

Indeed, seven days after his reinstatement (December 10, 2021), Denis Bohoussou Loukou signed an act revoking all the text decisions taken during his suspension. The concerned decisions are notably related to trademark registration and renewals, registration in the special trademark record, and agreement to use OAPI-issued trademarks in international trademark procedures.

On December 30, 2021, days before sending the letter to President Paul Biya, the association (AMOAPI) sent a letter to the director-general appealing the act. However, their plea fell on death ears. Hence, the letter was sent to Paul Biya, President of the country which hosts OAPI's headquarters.

The decisions were revoked because they were signed by an OAPI executive who has no legal competence to do so. The director-general was referring to Jean-Baptiste Noël Wago, the deputy director-general officially appointed interim director general by Alimatou Shadiya Assouman, chairwoman of the OAPI board of directors.

In the letters AMOAPI sent, of which Business in Cameroon received copies, the association challenged the director general’s claim because the deputy director-general was officially appointed as an interim, hence legally competent to carry out the duties of the director-general.

The act revoking the decision poses “a serious legal and expediency problem” that can be detrimental to AMOAPI clients and members who submit requests for trademarks obtention and renewal. "This decision will lead to legal uncertainty,” the association explains.

During a press conference in Yaoundé, last January 25, Denis Bohoussou Loukou claimed his decision was aimed at protecting the rights of users, who could have faced legal risks.

"If someone infringes on your trademark and you take the matter to court, the infringer can point out that the [trademark] acts were signed when the director-general was suspended. The debate will no longer be focused on the infringement but on the legal competence of the person who signed the acts. Taking those risks into account, I have decided that it is better to cancel those acts and issue new ones so that the owners can be rest assured,” he indicated.

The year 2021 was marked by a management crisis in OAPI. On October 14, 2021, the director-general was suspended by the chairwoman of the board following accusations of financial malpractices and opposition to a commissioned audit. The director-general refuted the accusations and after discussions and meetings, he was reinstated but placed under the supervision of an ad hoc committee of three ministers (administrators).

Sylvain Andzongo