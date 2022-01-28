Cameroon: Pamol expects XAF2.7 bln from the government to acquire a new oil mill

(Business in Cameroon) - State-owned firm Pamol Plantations Plc has been expecting a new oil mill, since 2021, to boost its operations strongly disrupted by the security crisis in the North-West and South-West.

According to the CTR -Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para public Enterprises- this state company is still negotiating for funds for the acquisition of the XAF8 billion equipment.

As of December 30, 2020, XAF5.25 billion had been released by the government to Pamol. The company is therefore expecting the sum of XAF2.75 billion to fully fund the infrastructure.

The oil mill was supposed to be delivered in 2021, but because of fund mobilization challenges, it was not delivered as initially planned.

The CTR explains that the plant will substantially improve the company’s financial and economic situation as it will help improve annual palm oil production capacity by 13,000 tons, from 15,000 to 28,000 tons.

There is, however, an issue about the sustainability of this investment. The security crisis is ongoing in the South-West where Pamol exploits oil palm plantations. Over the 2013-2017 period, Pammol renovated and extended its plantations and plants. However, due to the security crisis, the investments were abandoned and targets set under the performance contract through which the investments were made were not met.

Over several years, Pamol accumulated debts, the CTR indicates. Its fiscal debt rose by 88.80% while its social debt is up by 24.3% and the supplier debt, up by 34.01% against a huge 59,288.8% rise in financial debts in 2020.

Talking specifically of the social debt, Pamol’s activity report for the 2021 fiscal year estimates the salary arrears to be over XAF4.9 billion between February 2019 and December 2020 while the social debt is nearly XAF3.8 billion, covering the period between January 2004 and December 2020.

S.A.