Yaoundé - 28 January 2022 -
Belgian group Putman eyes a water supply project in Yaoundé

  Wednesday, 26 January 2022 15:01

(Business in Cameroon) - Eric Jacquemin, the Belgian ambassador to Cameroon, was granted an audience by Cameroon’s Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba, on January 24, 2022. Present in the audience also was Christian Dargent, a Belgian citizen representing Putman Group. The group submitted offers to the tender procedures launched by Cameroon to recruit a firm for the implementation of a water supply system renovation project in Yaoundé. 

"I am not here only as a sales representative. My mission is also to stress the role of the Belgian government in the project, particularly when it comes to state financing,” said the Putman Group’s representative to state-owned media Cameroon Tribune.

The project concerned is an extension of the water supply project Paepys, currently being completed. Paepys includes the construction of a new production station on the Sanaga River, in Batschenga (Central Region), as well as pipes for distribution.

According to Minister Eloundou Essomba, Paepys will not be able to supply part of the population given the configuration of the distribution network in Yaoundé.  Hence the need to reconfigure the distribution network in line with the new production infrastructure.

To win the contract,  Putman should outperform Spanish multinational Btd which is also in pole position on this project, having recently delivered two drinking water supply projects worth more than XAF27 billion in the Edéa (Littoral) and Bertoua (East).

BRM

