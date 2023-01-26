Martinez Zogo's murder sent a bad signal to investors, Gicam says

(Business in Cameroon) - The group of employers of Cameroon (Gicam) said the recent tragedy that happened in the country is a bad signal to potential investors eyeing the local market. The murder of radio host Martinez Zogo would mean that development actors are not secure in the country, the organization suggested in a statement released last January 23.

“The fear generated by insecurity of all kinds is a barrier to investment, both local and foreign (...) Gicam trusts the public authorities in their determination to ensure security for all and everyone, and to find and punish the perpetrators of the heinous crime committed against the journalist Zogo,” said Célestin Tawamba (pictured), the president of Gicam.

As a reminder, Martinez Zogo was kidnapped in the evening of January 17, 2023, in front of the gendarmerie station of Nkol-Nkondi, in the suburbs of Yaoundé, by unknown persons. His dead body was discovered five days later by residents in Ebogo III, another suburb of the Cameroonian capital. The autopsy carried out later revealed that the body had been subjected to numerous abuses, including mutilation.

BRM