cimencam-enters-the-cameroonian-dry-mortar-market

(Business in Cameroon) - In mid-April 2021, Cimenteries du Cameroun (Cimencam) laid the foundation stone of its first dry mortar production plant in the industrial zone of Bonabéri, Douala.

According to Cimencam, the about XAF1.2 billion plant is scheduled to be completed within seven months and its annual capacity is 50,000 tons. The company adds that the dry mortar produced can be used for masonry works, concrete blocks production, interior and exterior coating, etc...

"Nowadays, when you want to produce mortar for your use, you should be present to ensure that the bricklayers you hire are using the appropriate quantities of the materials available. However, with this dry mortar plant, Cimencam can supply well-defined and quality mortars [without the user keeping watch all day long], " Cimemcam adds.

The cement producer explains that it is entering the dry mortar segment because of the currently underdeveloped state of the sector and the about 400,000 tons annual needs. Therefore, to conquer such a promising market, Cimencam even plans to build about 40 plants all over the country in the next three to four years.

