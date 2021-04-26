logoBC
Yaoundé - 26 April 2021 -
Economy

Cimencam enters the Cameroonian dry mortar market

Cimencam enters the Cameroonian dry mortar market
  • Comments   -   Monday, 26 April 2021 11:35

(Business in Cameroon) - In mid-April 2021, Cimenteries du Cameroun (Cimencam) laid the foundation stone of its first dry mortar production plant in the industrial zone of Bonabéri, Douala.

According to Cimencam, the about XAF1.2 billion plant is scheduled to be completed within seven months and its annual capacity is 50,000 tons. The company adds that the dry mortar produced can be used for masonry works, concrete blocks production, interior and exterior coating, etc...

"Nowadays, when you want to produce mortar for your use, you should be present to ensure that the bricklayers you hire are using the appropriate quantities of the materials available. However, with this dry mortar plant, Cimencam can supply well-defined and quality mortars [without the user keeping watch all day long], " Cimemcam adds.

The cement producer explains that it is entering the dry mortar segment because of the currently underdeveloped state of the sector and the about 400,000 tons annual needs. Therefore, to conquer such a promising market, Cimencam even plans to build about 40 plants all over the country in the next three to four years.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon has stopped guaranteeing public corporations’ debts since 2015, CAA reveals

cameroon-has-stopped-guaranteeing-public-corporations-debts-since-2015-caa-reveals
In 2015, the government of Cameroon stopped endorsing public corporations' debts, the national sinking fund CAA explains in its latest report on...

Globeleq to sell its about XAF83 bln receivables owed by ENEO

globeleq-to-sell-its-about-xaf83-bln-receivables-owed-by-eneo
Through its local subsidiaries Kribi Power Development Corporation (KPDC) and Dibamba Power Development Corporation (DPDC), independent power producer...

The University of Ngaounderé presents cassava and millet-based beers

the-university-of-ngaoundere-presents-cassava-and-millet-based-beers
The University of Ngaoundéré is currently promoting local beers produced by its biochemistry students. According to the university, the students produced...

Cimencam enters the Cameroonian dry mortar market

cimencam-enters-the-cameroonian-dry-mortar-market
In mid-April 2021, Cimenteries du Cameroun (Cimencam) laid the foundation stone of its first dry mortar production plant in the industrial zone of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n98: March 2021

State personnel Time for a slimming diet

More support to boost the Cameroonian industry’s competitiveness


Investir au Cameroun n108: Mars 2021

Personnel de l’Etat Un régime minceur s’impose

Un soutien à la compétitivité de l’industrie camerounaise