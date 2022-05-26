logoBC
Yaoundé - 26 May 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon seeks to produce low-cost aqua feed to boost fish production

Cameroon seeks to produce low-cost aqua feed to boost fish production
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 26 May 2022 11:42

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government has unveiled plans to produce fish feed at a lower cost to boost production. As part of this strategy, the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries, and Animal Industries met with fish farmers and other sector experts yesterday May 25 in Yaoundé.

"This meeting will allow all stakeholders to consider solutions to make fish feed available at a lower cost to producers,” the ministry said. The workshop is in line with the import-substitution policy that the Cameroonian government is now advocating to reduce massive imports, which burden the country's trade balance.

Fish is one of Cameroon’s main imports. In the first quarter of 2020 alone, the country officially imported 57,008 tons of frozen fish, for a total amount of CFA38.9 billion. In 2018, fish imports gobbled up more than CFA154 billion, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

BRM

back to top

Cameroon seeks to produce low-cost aqua feed to boost fish production

cameroon-seeks-to-produce-low-cost-aqua-feed-to-boost-fish-production
The Cameroonian government has unveiled plans to produce fish feed at a lower cost to boost production. As part of this strategy, the Ministry of...

Nachtigal Dam: CCN changes project manager, one year after HRD was fired

nachtigal-dam-ccn-changes-project-manager-one-year-after-hrd-was-fired
The Cameroonian company CCN, the main subcontractor of the Nachtigal Hydro Power Company (Nhpc) project, announced in a May 21 note that it has changed...

Freight transport on the Douala-Ndjamena Corridor fell 10% YoY in 2020

freight-transport-on-the-douala-ndjamena-corridor-fell-10-yoy-in-2020
Throughout 2020, 900,000 tons of goods transited on the Douala-Ndjamena corridor. Compared to a year before, the volume is down by 100,000 tons or...

The number of train passengers dropped by 61% between 2016-2020

the-number-of-train-passengers-dropped-by-61-between-2016-2020
The number of train passengers in Cameroon dropped by 60.8% between 2016 and 2020, from 1,582,434 to 572,633. According to information from the Ministry...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »