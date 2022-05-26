cameroon-seeks-to-produce-low-cost-aqua-feed-to-boost-fish-production

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government has unveiled plans to produce fish feed at a lower cost to boost production. As part of this strategy, the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries, and Animal Industries met with fish farmers and other sector experts yesterday May 25 in Yaoundé.

"This meeting will allow all stakeholders to consider solutions to make fish feed available at a lower cost to producers,” the ministry said. The workshop is in line with the import-substitution policy that the Cameroonian government is now advocating to reduce massive imports, which burden the country's trade balance.

Fish is one of Cameroon’s main imports. In the first quarter of 2020 alone, the country officially imported 57,008 tons of frozen fish, for a total amount of CFA38.9 billion. In 2018, fish imports gobbled up more than CFA154 billion, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

