Cameroon: Trade deficit rose by 13.3% YoY to XAF1,464.2 bln in 2019

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, Cameroon’s trade deficit worsened by 13.3% (XAF171.3 billion) year-over-year to XAF1 464.2 billion, according to a report recently published by the national institute for statistics INS.

According to the report, this deficit was due to a rise of XAF451.7 billion (13.3%) in import expenditures year-over-year. "The rise by XAF280.4 billion (13.3% YoY) in export revenues due essentially to the exportation of liquefied natural gas and crude oil, was not enough to compensate for the import expenditures," the report adds.

The rise in import expenditures was boosted by the importation of fuel and lubricants for which the country spent XAF724.6 billion in 2019. Compared with the XAF473.9 billion the country spent in 2018 to import those products, this represents a XAF251.2 billion (53.1%) rise year-over-year. The products were imported by national refinery SONARA to supply the local market and fill the production deficit caused by the fire outbreak of May 31, 2019.

Oil trades excluded, the trade balance deficit was more pronounced and amounts to XAF2,243.8 billion, representing an increase of XAF261 billion (13.2%) compared to the 2018 volume. The rise in this deficit is due to an increase of XAF404.7 billion (12.5%) in non-oil imports, while non-oil exports rose by XAF143.2 billion (11.5%) only.

Sylvain Andzongo