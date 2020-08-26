logoBC
Yaoundé - 26 August 2020 -
China was Cameroon’s main client in 2019 with 18.4% of overall exports (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, Cameroon exported its products to 120 countries, according to a report recently published by the national institute for statistics INS.

During that period, China was its main client with 18.4% of the exports shipped to the country. Nevertheless, this percentage of exports to China is down by four percentage points year-over-year. The country’s exports to China were mainly constituted of crude oil (56.7%), natural gas (23.6%), raw timber (9.1%), sawn timber (5.2%), and raw cotton (3.4%). These five products constituted 98% of Cameroon’s exports to China.

Next came Italy (12.2% of overall exports) and India (11.0%). Cameroon’s exports to Italy are 97.3% constituted by the four products. It is detailed as follows: crude oil (71.4%), raw aluminum (16.5%), sawn timber (5.0%), veneer (4.4%).

For India, 99% of exports shipped by Cameroon are constituted of three products namely crude oil (56.6%), liquefied natural gas (36.8%), and raw cotton (5.4%). During the period under review, Cameroon also exported goods to the Netherlands (9.4% of overall exports), the USA (5.9%), and Spain (5.4%).

