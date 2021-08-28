Distributors suggest actions to improve services at the Bipaga gas depot

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) recently published the results of a customer satisfaction survey carried out in May 2021, to gauge distributors’ satisfaction concerning the domestic gas supply services offered at its Bipaga Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) plant.

During the survey, the distributors made various suggestions to improve the services offered at the plant. For instance, they suggested the installation of a weighbridge, an increase in the production and storage capacity as well as a multiplication of the loading bays. They also pointed that clients should be present during meter calibration works. Also, they encouraged the SNH to continue the implementation of projects aimed at boosting LPG production to increase national supply.

Commissioned in 2018, the Bipaga LPG depot supplied 25,092 metric tons (MT) of LPG to the local market in 2020, representing 16.93% of the national supply, according to SNH data.

In 2021, this supply could rise to 34,000 MT due particularly to the optimization of the natural gas (from Sanaga Sud) treatment process, the SNH adds.

Since 2018 when it became a natural gas producer, Cameroon has been processing part of its production to supply households. However, its production is currently unable to meet local demand. So, the country resorts to imports to fill the gas demand. For instance, to cover the needs this year, the country plans to import 120,000 metric tons of domestic gas.

Sylvain Andzongo