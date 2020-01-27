logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 January 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon reconnects to WACS and SAT3 submarine cables

Cameroon reconnects to WACS and SAT3 submarine cables
  • Comments   -   Monday, 27 January 2020 13:52

(Business in Cameroon) - More than a week after the rupture of the WACS and SAT3 submarine cables off the coast of Cameroon, which had disrupted Internet access in several Central African countries, the mobile operator Orange Cameroon announces the resumption of its services.

Dear customers, the re-establishment of the submarine connection cable is effective. All your services are now available,” the operator wrote in a French message sent to its users on January 24, 2020.  

As a reminder, at Orange Cameroon, the rupture of the two submarine optical fibre cables had notably disrupted the operator's Internet and Orange Money services. At MTN, which is part of the consortium that deployed WACS in Cameroon (before being forced to resell the infrastructure by the Cameroonian state, editor's note), the disruptions were more serious.

To alleviate this problem, MTN Cameroon announced on January 20, 2020, that it had managed to connect to an “alternative submarine cable” as an emergency response, with the help of its local and international partners.

BRM

back to top

CEMAC : Cameroon tries to raise XAF50 bln on money market on Jan 29, 2020

cemac-cameroon-tries-to-raise-xaf50-bln-on-money-market-on-jan-29-2020
The Cameroonian Treasury will continue to roll out its calendar of operations on the BEAC securities market, for the fiscal year 2020, on January 29th....

Cameroon reconnects to WACS and SAT3 submarine cables

cameroon-reconnects-to-wacs-and-sat3-submarine-cables
More than a week after the rupture of the WACS and SAT3 submarine cables off the coast of Cameroon, which had disrupted Internet access in several Central...

Cameroon inaugurates its first materials library in Yaoundé

cameroon-inaugurates-its-first-materials-library-in-yaounde
In Cameroon, the first materials library in the country was inaugurated on December 12, in Yaoundé. It was launched by William Fotchine (photo) who...

SNH launches tender process for feasibility studies of the 3D seismic acquisition on the Onshore Douala/Kribi-Campo Basin

snh-launches-tender-process-for-feasibility-studies-of-the-3d-seismic-acquisition-on-the-onshore-douala-kribi-campo-basin
In Cameroon, SNH, the national hydrocarbons agency, has just launched an open international bidding process for the feasibility study of the 3D seismic...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC