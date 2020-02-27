logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 February 2020 -
Cameroon: Beef price jumped by 3.5% in 2019, following resumption of exports to Nigeria

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 27 February 2020 15:42

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, food prices have been among the main driving forces behind the rise of the inflation in Cameroon. That year indeed, inflation surged to 2.5%, the highest since 2015.

Among the food products that contributed to the rise was beef, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reports.  

According to the institute, after a drop of 2.1% in 2018, the price of beef in Cameroon increased by 3.5% in 2019. This sharp rise is mainly due to the resumption of beef trades with neighboring countries (Nigeria in particular), the INS explains. 

Indeed, because of the exactions started by Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram in 2013, Cameroon closed its Northern borders with Nigeria in 2015. Let’s note that the Northern region is the main beef production area in Cameroon.

In 2019, following the relative peace that ensured after fights led by the Cameroonian army against Boko Haram, Cameroon decided to open some of its borders with Nigeria.

This is the case of the Amchidé border, officially reopened since May 15, 2019. This town is the hub of trade between Nigeria and Cameroon in the Far North region.

At the same time, several livestock markets, closed for years due to the insecurity created by Boko Haram, were also relaunched. Consequently, exports of Cameroonian beef to Nigeria have been boosted, leading to higher prices on the local market.

Brice R. Mbodiam

