Yaoundé - 27 February 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon : Counterfeit paints - producing network dismantled in Yaoundé

  Thursday, 27 February 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the fraud and counterfeit repression unit of the Ministry of Commerce recently dismantled a network of counterfeit paints producers in Yaoundé.

Those fraudsters, discovered in Elig-Edzoa, used to mix expired paints with good ones. With the complicity of some hardware stores’ managers, the fraudsters introduce the mixed products into the commercial circuit of Yaoundé and environs.

Not only did the accomplices buy the counterfeited products but, they also supply the fraudsters with expired paints to be used, official sources indicate.

