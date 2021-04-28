logoBC
28 April 2021
APME and the Diaspora African Women’s Network partner to promote women entrepreneurship in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Jean Marie Louis Badga, Director-General of the SMEs promotion agency APME, and Suzanne Bellnoun, President of the Diaspora African Women’s Network (DAWN), recently signed a partnership agreement to promote women's entrepreneurship and investment in Cameroon.

According to Suzanne Bellnoun, through the agreement, DAWN will now have first-hand information on business opportunities and business creation procedures in Cameroon.

"We will inform them of all the measures being implemented by the government to promote business creation. Those measures include the 2013 investment promotion law and the Center for Business Creation formalities," Jean Marie Louis Badga explains.

DAWN’s president also indicates that her network is planning to create a business center and an incubator specifically dedicated to the development of projects carried out by women.

BRM

