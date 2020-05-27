Covid-19: Employers association UNIPACE suggests CEMAC countries start a direct dialogue with companies for effective support measures

(Business in Cameroon) - On May 14, the Central African employers’ grouping (Unipace) met by videoconference under the chairmanship of Cameroonian Célestin Tawamba (photo). During the conference, the employers’ groupings evaluated the health and economic impacts of the Covid-19 crisis in the CEMAC region.

The Unipace noted the “ineffectiveness and inadequacy of the emergency measures taken by CEMAC countries.”

It also highlighted “the considerable negative impacts that the crisis will have on the budget of States due to the heavy dependence of economies on oil, whose prices have fallen sharply."

It then asks CEMAC authorities to, through direct dialogue with the employers' organizations, elaborate effective measures to support economies in the face of the economic shock linked to the Covid-19 crisis. It also suggests CEMAC countries should genuinely begin the sub-regional integration process.

S.A.