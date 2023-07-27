At 7.8%, inflation reached new high in May 2023 (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - In May 2023, Cameroon’s inflation stood at 7.8%, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reveals in its recent brief on consumption prices. The note reveals that “on average over the past twelve months, the inflation rate in May stood at 7.5%.”

This increase, which is two and a half times higher than the 3% allowed under the Cemac multilateral surveillance criteria is due to "the rise in food prices by 11.8% and a 16.2% rise in transport costs."

The INS brief also reveals that at the end of May 2023, the inflation rate in Cameroon recorded its highest average increase over a year, following the 3.5% recorded in May 2022, the 7.1% in March 2023, and the 7.3% in April 2023.

"Depending on the product origin, inflation is more local. It was greater for local products, whose prices rose by 8.0% than for imported products, with a lesser increase of 5.9%," the brief explains.

Indeed, since the beginning of 2023, in addition to the unfavorable international economic environment, several government decisions have contributed to increasing inflationary pressures in Cameroon. For example, the extension of the special tax on petroleum products to natural gas (70 CFA Francs of tax per metric cube of gas consumed by companies) has boosted the production costs of companies using this fuel.

In the same vein, electricity tariffs offered to businesses have been raised by 30% since January 2023, while super, diesel, and kerosene used by manufacturers have also seen their prices increase by 15.8%, 25.2%, and 36.5% respectively since February 1, 2023. The corollary is higher transport costs. These additional costs have been passed on to customers, leading to higher retail prices.

BRM