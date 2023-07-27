logoBC
27 July 2023
Economy

Factory gate prices dropped 1.2% YoY in Q1-2023, after several rises since 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s factory gate prices fell 1.2% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, according to the Industrial Producer Price Index (IPPI) recently published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). This drop comes after gradual and significant increases recorded since 2021, following the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine, coupled with the effects of the post-Covid 19 period.

"Compared to 2022, marked by the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the disruption of supply chains, we are seeing a gradual return to lower producer prices. This trend is mainly driven by the extractive industries, which saw a fall of 8.6%. In addition, the mineral materials manufacturing industries, notably cement, recorded a decline of 1.3%, while the metal products manufacturing industries, notably iron, posted a contraction of 2.2%," the INS report indicates.  

The fall was attenuated by the increases recorded in the agri-food industries (+2.1%), and the chemical and pharmaceutical industries (+8.1%).

As a reminder, the IPPI measures the evolution of the prices of industrial goods produced within Cameroonian borders. These are ex-factory prices paid to producers, excluding taxes and subsidies, and excluding transport margins. The IPPI concerns the secondary sector. It covers the following activities: mining and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity and gas production and distribution; water production and distribution; sanitation, waste treatment, and remediation.

BRM

